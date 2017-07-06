Indie Art and Craft show by The Crafter’s Guild on Sunday 16th July

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The Indie Art and Craft show is set to make waves this summer in Karachi on the 16th of July. Indie represents independent artists, craftsmen, creatives and makers, many of whom will be debuting their work at the summer feat. The event takes place at the Royal Rodale Club between 12 and 8 pm.

The craft show, now celebrating its 4th year, is a smaller sister to show to the annual Crafter’s Expo. 70 participants have been working toward the event over the last three months under The Crafter’s Guild. The annual craft shows have contributed immensely to the growing popularity of urban craft and the interest looming within the local community to hone handmade and craft based work since 2012.

The event is facilitating 85% women based initiatives and brands which include home décor, fashion accessories, paintings, illumination art, stationery, paper crafts, gift items, in addition to traditional handicrafts represented by NGO’s. 36% of the participants are under the age of 30. 22% are currently still students pursuing education.

Varah Musavvir, the driving force behind the spirit of Happiness is Handmade and this craft show believes ‘These events are a family affair. They bring together the community to celebrate their local heroes and makers, to represent Pakistan in a positive light. The events we host are not a one-day exhibition participants sign up for. We undergo lots of motivation, some mentoring, and a lot of soul searching in the process. There are so many stories here; each speaks of struggle, diversity, ambition, and of course, dedication to their craft.’

A pre-event workshop by the name Struggles of an Entrepreneurial Creative was organized for all participants and conducted at Co Pakistan. Faizan Laghari, Shaima Ahmed, Sara Jamil and Nabeel Naved were among the mentors. The crux of the session was to identify one’s place as an entrepreneur, market positioning and development, branding and design as well as general inspiration. The workshop was imperative as many are exhibiting their work for the first time or do not have prior experience in representing their brand.

Some highlights of the event include enterprise of 10-year old Nur (behind Nur Organic Studio) as well as Bisma (Bisma Creativity). Recipients of the Guild Award from the spring event, Bohemian Crunch include NamoOnay, Funparaz and Queen of Tarts-Patisserie. Other brands making impact in pre-event promotions include ArtSea Creations, Holly Dove’s Secrets, AK Toonify, Mariam’s Art, Pooja’s, Abees99 Creativity, Inkblot, HunarParay, Antique’A, Picklenary, Mera Art, Doodle Diaries, and Blends by Sameeya. Rangoli by Emm Zee, a henna artist has also been gathering attention for upcoming wedding season. Food for your Face and Firefly have been leaving teasers of new launches and designs, in addition to several other returning craft show favorites. Selected members of the Mera Hunar Meri Pehchan program are also showcasing their handmade work at the Indie Art and Craft Show. Items include cross stiches trinkets, beaded jewelry, paintings and more.

The event is expected to serve as a perfect platform for families to shop and celebrate post Eid. Souvenirs, gifts and more shall be available in abundance by crafters from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and various parts of interior Sindh. Happiness Is Handmade, long live the creative Pakistani!