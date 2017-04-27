India Tourism showcases Incredible India at Arabian Travel Market 2017

By our correspondent

DUBAI: As part of its participation under the “Incredible India” banner, India Tourism showcases the immense tourism potential of the country – both business and leisure travel – during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2017 from 24-27 April, 2017 in Dubai World Trade Center. A total of 24 participants from India, represents the diversity of Heritage, Nature, Culture and Wellness tourism participates in the India Pavilion set up by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India at ATM-2017.

The India Pavilion has participants representing the State Tourism Departments of Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir, Air India, ITDC, IRCTC, Tour Operators, Travel Agents, Hoteliers/Resorts, Wellness, Spas and Ayurveda Centres, who would be showcasing innumerable tourism products of ‘Incredible India’.

The theme chosen for ATM-2017 is “Yoga & Wellness”. One of the highlights of ‘Incredible India’ being showcased at ATM-2017 is the depiction of India as a multi-faceted tourist destination for Luxury, Wildlife, and Wellness / Medical tourism. India has 35 World Heritage Sites which include historic monuments and natural wonders which are being promoted by the tour operators.

The number of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during 2016 was 8.89 Million registering a growth of 10.7% over 2015. The Gulf and the Middle East region are an important market for India. There has been a consistent and positive growth of Foreign Tourist Arrivals from this region to India over the last 3 years with the year 2016 having registered an overall growth of around 17% over the previous year. The Regional Office of India Tourism in Dubai organises Tourism Road Shows/Food Festivals/ Medical Seminars in GCC countries every year. Some of the countries, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman, Egypt, Turkey and Sudan have registered a significant growth and are emerging as major tourism generating markets for India from this region.

India has emerged as a Destination for Medical / Wellness Travel in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The percentage of Foreign Tourist Arrivals visiting India for Medical Treatment has been increasing over the years and growing rapidly since the year 2000. India is poised to become a hub for medical tourism because of several factors viz. world class hospitals with latest technology; highly skilled Indian physicians and surgeons; cost effective treatment; excellent quality of care and nursing; less waiting time for availing of medical services; traditional healthcare therapies like Ayurveda & Yoga combined with allopathic treatment providing a holistic wellness destination.

One of the regions in focus is the North Eastern region of India which comprises the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. These States are known for their unique cultural and geographical heritage. The rich natural beauty, serene landscapes and rare flora and fauna are the main attractions in these areas.

Comprising 73% of the total Himalayan range, the Incredible Indian Himalayas are the greatest show on the earth and are a complete destination in themselves and span across six states of India namely, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and the hill regions of West Bengal.

The Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India has also taken the initiative of providing pre-loaded SIM Card to foreign tourists arriving on e-visa at T3 Terminal, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and Cochin International Airport.

The World Economic Forum has, for the past 11 years, engaged key industry and thought leaders through its Aviation & Travel Industry Partner Community to carry out an in-depth analysis of the Travel and Tourism (T&T) competitiveness of economies around the world. As per the World Economic Forum report the tourism sector in India has been on a growth trajectory since the present government came into power in May, 2014. India’s ranking in the Travel and Tourism Competitive Index (TTCI) of World Economic Forum moved up from 65th position to 52nd position in 2015. Now India has moved up by another 12 positions and is ranked at 40th position.