INDEX Holding announces 1st edition of Men’s Health Congress next year

By our correspondent

DUBAI: INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – member of INDEX Holding announced the 1st edition of Men’s Health Congress that will be taking place from 13th to 15th of December 2017 at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Academic Medical Center.

The announcement came at a press conference that was held Thursday at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Academic Medical Center in Dubai Healthcare City, and it was presided by Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of INDEX Holding and the Executive Chairman of the Congress, H.E. Abdulla Bin Sougat, Executive Director, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Medical Sciences, and Dr. Farhad Janahi, Assistant Professor at College of Medicine, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Consultant Urologist at Mediclinic City Hospital and Conference Chairman.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani welcomed the attendees and expressed his gratitude for all the supporters and he stated: “We aim through this congress to focus on men’s health while displaying the latest and most prominent scientific achievements in this field in addition to the latest innovative methods for treatment. Moreover, this congress will serve as an annual event that will be organized by INDEX conferences and Exhibitions under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Health Authority. Men’s Health Congress also enjoys the support of: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, Dubai Health Authority, the International Hospital Alliance, and the Global Family Medicine Scientific Alliance in addition to other international organisations.”

Dr. Al Madani added: “The Men’s Health Congress is the first of its kind in the whole MENASA Region, we are working on attracting elite doctors and specialists from the Men’s Health field. The event will discuss a number of pressing issues in this field and will attract around 1500 visitors and participants from all parts of the world. I believe that the Men’s Health Congress will serve the scientific, social and economic sectors.”

From his side, H.E. Abdulla Bin Sougat, Executive Director, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Medical Sciences, praised the efforts of INDEX Conferences & Exhibition in organizing events of great importance like Men’s Health Congress and on highlighting the health issues that men in the region can face but try to ignore due to the social fear.

He added: “Our aim through this congress is to raise awareness and increase men’s knowledge about their own health. We look forward to everyone’s participation in this event, which we hope will pave the way for future awareness programs.”

H.E. Abdulla Bin Sougathas also confirmed the support of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Medical Sciences for the first edition of Men’s Health Congress, and he wished great success to all participants.

In conclusion, Dr. Farhad Janahi, Assistant Professor at the College of Medicine, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Consultant Urologist at Mediclinic City Hospital and Conference Chairman said: “Through Men’s Health Congress, we aim to improve the health of men in general. We plan to do that by raising awareness about the importance of men’s health both on a local and regional level. Achieving that target will require the collaboration of national, regional and local organizations – both governmental and non-governmental, to include men’s issues in their health policies and practices.”

Dr. Farhad Janahi stressed on the sheer need to improve the delivery of health services to men, including primary care and health promotion information. He reiterated his belief that increasing the awareness of health professionals of men’s health issues and their ability will allow them to work effectively with male patients and men generally.

He went on saying: “Enhancing men’s awareness of their own health and their treatment options is our first priority. That’s why we will work on fostering improvements in men’s health-related behavior, not least in terms of increasing their willingness to access health care and reducing the risks they take with their health.”

“Through Men’s Health congress, we will host for the first time an open forum for the public that will be the 1st of its kind in the region, for them to get answers for their questions and get their doubts cleared on different aspects of men’s health.” Dr. Farhad announced.

The press conference has also touched upon the agenda of Men’s Health Congress which is expected to discuss various topics that will include: Obesity and cardiovascular diseases, Prostatitis: medical and surgical treatments, Lower urinary tract symptoms in Men and its assessment, Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Male psychology and psychosexual issues, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD), Male hormones, and many others.

Men’s Health Congress is expected to play host to more than 50 leading companies and pioneers of medical devices and new technologies used in diagnosis and treatment. The event will form ultimate platform for the exchange of knowledge and information amongst the participants and professionals.

It is worth mentioning that the event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai Health Authority, and it is supported by International Hospital Federation, Global Family Medicine Scientific Alliance, Dubai Health Authority, and Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.