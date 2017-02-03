Importers, traders and retailers of Chinese Door Skin and MDF hosted lunch reception

News Desk

KARACHI: Importers, traders and retailers of Chinese Door Skin and MDF hosted a luncheon reception for the office bearers of Karachi Timber Merchants Group at Karachi Timber Merchant Group’s office.

On this occasion traders and importers of China Door Skin and MDF praised the efforts of President Suleman Soomro for serving the business community so well. Importers from the market also thanked him for his extra efforts to put across their problems at concerned quarters.

Suleman Soomro gave his assurance to importers of China Door Skin and MDF that he will approach highest offices with the help of members of Karachi Timber Merchants Groups and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will take up this issue to all the concerned forums. Because of harsh and excessively unjust steps by Directorate General of Custom Valuation, D.G Custom Valuation Mr. Syed Tanveer Ahmed is harming the businesses of importers and traders of China Door Skin and MDF and they are losing their business due to the wrong decision taken by him which is favoring a particular group and are facing uncertain situation.

Present on this occasion were Abdul Hameed Bagla, Honorary Secretary General, Vice President Zahid Hussain Piprani, Mukhtar Hussain Dossani Convener Import Sub Committee, Senior members Abdul Aziz Haji Yaqoob former president Karachi Timber Merchant Group & Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Saeed Basathia, Muhammad Yusuf Tayyab, Abdul Majeed Anjarwala, Kamran Siddiqui members of managing committee Syed Muhammad Taqi, Abdul Shakoor Kalar, Maqsood Ahmed Basathia, Haji Hussain Khan Turk, Syed Dilawar Hussain, Haji Shoukat Danawala and Mushtaq Wali, member of managing committee and Press Secretary of Karachi Timber Merchants Group and Member of Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber and Chairman for law and order Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mansoor Ahmed Kadvani were also present.