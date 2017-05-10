IMG Worlds of Adventure wins MEED Quality Awards for Projects 2017

News Desk

DUBAI: IMG Worlds of Adventure, owned by the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group and managed by IMG Worlds, has won four awards at “MEED Quality Awards for Projects 2017”. The awards were announced recently at a gala dinner where IMG Worlds of Adventure was awarded the following: Mega Project of the Year, Leisure & Tourism Project of the Year, Innovation Project of the Year, and Building Project of the Year.

Now in its sixth year, MEED Quality Awards for Projects program has become the leading stamp of quality and achievement for top teams operating in the GCC projects sector. The awards not only recognize the construction element of project delivery, but also consider the value and quality of a project throughout its entire life cycle, from the design concept through to engineering and construction and its wider contribution to society and to the environment.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, as the region’s first mega-themed leisure and entertainment destination spanning 1.5 million square feet, offers both residents and tourists alike a fully immersive theme park experience. With over 20 state-of–the-art and innovative signature rides and attractions, live performances, and a 5D cinema experience, combined with 28 original F&B outlets and over 5,000 branded retail products, IMG Worlds of Adventure offers something for the entire family. Additionally, it is the first theme park to bring together global brands, Cartoon Network and MARVEL, as well as proprietary brands, the Lost Valley-Dinosaur Adventure, IMG Boulevard and The Haunted Hotel.

Lennard Otto, CEO of IMG Worlds of Adventure said, “We are very proud to have won these four coveted awards, they are a testament to our commitment to provide guests with the best global theme park experience possible as we continue to be at the forefront of the regional leisure and tourism industry”.