IMG Worlds of Adventure launches IMG Worlds Summer Carnival in partnership with DSS

News Desk

DUBAI: IMG Worlds of Adventure launched its “IMG Worlds Summer Carnival” today in partnership Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). As the weather heats up outside, the world’s largest indoor theme park gives residents and tourists alike one more reason to spend the summer indoors. Starting from July 1st through September 1st, IMG Worlds of Adventure will transform into a jubilant Carnival celebration like no other. Along with all of the park’s state-of- the- art rides and attractions, guests to the park will be treated to action – packed entertainment and activities which will include parades along IMG Boulevard, traditional drum shows and live dinosaur appearances in the Lost Valley, stilt walkers, ribbon dancers, street shows, and electrifying dance performances through-out the park. Also not to be missed is the full line-up of everyone’s favorite live cartoon characters and super heroes which includes Marvel’s, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America. Cartoon Network fans will be treated to appearances by the recently added Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo and many more.

To bring out the foodie in everyone, there will be several food sampling stations set up in the different zones of the park along with delicious promotional offers across the park’s 28 food and beverage outlets.

Before going home, guests of the theme park will not want to miss out on picking up their favourite collectables and souvenirs on special offer from any of the 25 IMG Worlds of Adventure retail stores.

In addition to all of the exciting in-park activities IMG worlds of Adventure will be taking the excitement on the road during DSS and making special character appearances through-out various malls in Dubai along with a host of competitions and promotional offers.

Lennard Otto CEO of IMG Worlds of Adventure said: “Over the past 11 months since we have opened the doors at IMG Worlds of Adventure, we have welcomed both local and international guests to the park. With a third of the world’s population being within a 4 hour flight of Dubai, the emirate has always been a tourism hub and consequently will always be a favourite tourist destination attracting a significant number of guests to the region particularity for the retail sector and now themed entertainment. An example of this would be how Dubai Summer Surprises has become an iconic event in the city and across the globe for the last 20 years, and as we lead up to the park’s 1st year anniversary, we are thrilled to partner with DSS on the first edition of the IMG Worlds Summer Carnival. We look forward to working with DSS for years to come and together bringing the best of themed entertainment and retail to both residents and visitors of Dubai”.

“Dubai’s family offering has long been one of the most important pillars of the city’s growing proposition, led by the ambition of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, for the emirate to be the world’s premier family destination. Families and couples also make up the majority – 64 per cent in 2016 – of all international overnight visitors to Dubai, underlining Dubai’s attractiveness among these visitor segments. The opening of a number of headline theme parks last year have added to the city’s long list of established attractions and have further cemented Dubai’s position as a leading tourism destination. As more theme parks come on line in the coming years, we expect them to play an increasingly prominent role in driving visitation to Dubai, helping us to realise our Tourism Vision 2020 goals of increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP and welcoming 20 million visitors per year by the start of the next decade,” said Issam Kazim, CEO, DCTCM.