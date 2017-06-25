ICMA Pakistan and Shahid Afridi Foundation signs MoU

News Desk

KARACHI: Institute of Cost & Management Accountants (ICMA) Pakistan and Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which ICMA Pakistan as strategic partner of SAF would synergize to create, develop and maintain SAF Boom Boom volunteer program through its 21,000 members and students.

ICMA will also facilitate SAF to develop an energetic brainstorming team (informal) for SAF among ICMA stakeholders. Mohammad Iqbal Ghori and Shahid Afridi, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Speaking on the occasion President ICMA Pakistan Mohammad Iqbal Ghori said that he was very pleased that ICMA Pakistan and SAF were joining hands. He appreciated the role played by Shahid Afridi Foundation and its Chairman, Shahid Afridi, particularly helping those who were in need of a healthy life, access to a proper education and basic medical necessities.

Iqbal Ghori said that ICMA Pakistan is committed to play an active role in supporting and working with its stakeholders for sustainable community and social development of Pakistan.

Chairman Shahid Afridi Foundation, Shahid Afridi, spoke about the importance of MoU between ICMA Pakistan and SAF. He said that the organization was established with the purpose of improving the living conditions of the poor and destitute in the society. The first project of the foundation was a successful development of Sahibzada Fazal Rehman Memorial and Charity Hospital in Tangi Banda Village of Kohat. The foundation also worked on the water shortage issues in the villages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by fixing simple hand pumps. It also gave scholarships to 12 deserving students of Farabi Government School in 2014, and shortlists candidate each year to proceed with the tradition. SAF also has provided support to the special children ward of Dar-ul-Sukun (Karachi).

CEO Shahid Afridi Foundation Zeshan Afzal said that SAF has a vision to create an ocean of love, happiness and peace for the needy and destitute in the country through the support and encouragement of its followers and donors. The objective is to establish a healthy, stable and secure life for the underprivileged people of the country, especially children. We aspire to transform the lives of our people by generating rays of hopes through our services and programs, he added.

ICMA Pakistan Vice President Anis ur Rehman presented historical background of ICMA Pakistan. He said that the ICMA Pakistan was established in 1951 with the objective to regulate and promote the profession of management accounting in Pakistan. Presently the Institute has more than 5,000 members. These members are serving on senior management positions such as CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CIAs, Company Secretaries, Financial Analysts, Public Practitioners, Management Consultants, etc, hence making significant contributions towards business growth and economic development.