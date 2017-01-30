ICAP conducts Open House Session 2017 Nationwide

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan conducted Open House Session 2017 nationwide to generate educational awareness amongst the students of HSSC and O/A Levels. The two day event took place on 18th & 19th of January 2017 at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Mirpur.

A large number of students visited ICAP houses nationwide. Students from different educational background showed keen interest in learning about Chartered Accountancy profession. Counseling presentations were delivered to educate the participants about ICAP and CA Pakistan. Various queries raised by the students were clarified during Question and answer sessions. Young CAs also joined ICAP team at all stations and motivated the participants by recounting their success stories. They gave them tips towards learning, goal setting and goal achievement. According to our young stars, appropriate time management and a focused approach brings success in CA.

ICAP’s Registered Accounting Education Tutors (RAETs) had put up their stalls and students got details regarding new sessions, fee structure and admission policies. Students along with their parents and counselors met with ICAP admission staff and talked about the future prospects of Chartered Accountancy in Pakistan as well as abroad.

The event generated a lot of excitement and activity. Participants appreciated ICAP efforts to provide them an opportunity to learn about CA Pakistan. More than 2800 students from 94 different institutes participated in the Open House Session nationwide.