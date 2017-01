Humair Essani and Uzair Essani hosts dinner reception

News Desk

KARACHI: Rotarian Humair Essani and Ozair Essani hosted a dinner reception at Movenpick hotel for members of Rotary Clubs and elites from different walks of life Traders, Industrialists, Diplomats.

Present at the reception were Pir Yasir Shah Rashdi, British Deputy Head of Mission – Mr. Steve Crossman , Mr. Abdullah Hamed Al Shamsi Vice Council General of Sultanate of Oman with Mr. Khel Das minority leader of PML (N), SM Farhat, Hasnain Jafar Bhagra, Rizwan Jafar, Basit Ilyas Mundia, Ashraf Machiyara, Aslam Patel, Noman Lakhani, Masood Ahmed, Shahid Ismail, Sufyan Anees Ozairi, Dr Junaid Ali Shah, Sameer A Sheikh, Jabbar Dalal, DIG Dr Jameel Ahmed, Aftab Ahmed, Abdus Sami, Owais Khanani, Waheed Muhammmad Jumani, Abdul Hameed Aslam, Farooq Dadi, Shakeel Baig, Shakir Shah, Javed Iqbal, Abdullah Nadeem, Muhammad Farrukh Ghani, Muhammad Siddiq Ghani, Farrukh Chawla, Rabih Baqai, Filmstar Saud, SSP Crimes Tariq Mughal, Riyaz Ahmed Mehar, Khuwaja Bilal Mansoor, Muhammad Sami Patel, Parvez Haroon Madraswala, Shehzad Sabir, Faisal Naqvi, Waqar Zaka, Alamgir, Salman Saeed, Noman Habib, Sohail Shahmin Firpo, Tajwar Baig, Shahzad Baig, Shahzad Ghouri, Nasir Zaidi, Dr Atif Mansoor, Farah Malik, Maheen Khan, Almas Humairani, Batool Fatima, Riaz Sipra and many others.

All guest thanked hosts Humair and Uzair and praised their efforts for the community.