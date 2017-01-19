HUM Network launches new drama serial Sammi

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier entertainment network HUM Network Limited, organized a meet and greet session with the cast and crew of its upcoming drama serial Sammi, on January 18, 2017.

Produced under the banner of MD Productions in association with Centre for Communication Programs Pakistan, SAMMI is penned by the legendary writer Noor Ul Huda Shah of the Marvi, Ajayeb Ghar and Jungle fame and is directed by Saifee Hasan. The serial has a stellar cast comprising industry’s veterans Adnan Siddiqui, Seemi Raheel, Saman Ansari, Rehan Sheikh, Madiha Rizvi, Irfan Khoosat, Nadia Afgan, Bilal Khan and Ahad Raza Mir. Viewers will also have a chance to see the talented Mawra Hocane back on small screen after a long break.

Sammi raises curtain on several social issues such as the heinous crime of ‘wani’, the ignorance of maternal and child healthcare and female inheritance laws. Sammi is the journey of different female characters who rise above traditional and social barriers and find within them the courage to claim their rights and end their silent suffering.

Proceedings of the evening began with a welcome note and a brief introduction about the serial. All the stakeholders were invited on stage, followed by a show-reel giving an insight into the project and to share the challenges faced in portraying such complex and serious issues on mainstream television. President HUM Network Sultana Siddiqui, producer Momina Duraid, director Saifee Hasan, the Executive Director for Centre for Communication Programs Pakistan Mr Atif Ikram Butt, Former Media Advisor for CCPP Ms Anjum Nida Rehman, Senior Program Officer(Pakistan) Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs Ms Leanne Wolff, Mr Ihtesham Akram and the female leads of Sammi Mawra Hocane, Saman Ansari and Madiha Rizvi shared their views about their involvement with the play and what it was like dealing with such complex and serious issues. The floor was then opened to Q/A session.

Speaking about the project, Noor Ul Huda Shah said, “It’s an inspiration from my initial works such as Jungle and Marvi.”

Director of Sammi, Saifee Hasan while speaking about the project said, “It was a great challenge for me to be able to use my abilities for a purpose.”

“Entertainment with a purpose is what we need to educate the masses.” said Momina Duraid, Head of MD Productions.

“We are the pioneers of Entertainment Education in Pakistan. Dramas like Aahat and Nijaat addressed social issues through entertainment as did the movie Bol. Sammi has been produced in the same tradition.” Dr Atif Ikram Butt

“Sammi is the story of a girl who goes through a series of unfortunate events all of which are decided for her. She is miserable till she decides that she will no longer be a spectator in her own life.” Anjum Nida Rahman

MD Productions and Hum Network have always strived to excel in the art of educating masses through entertainment and this project is no different. Sammi has all the right entertainment ingredients to keep the audiences engrossed and at the same time educate them about complex social issues. The play will go on air on January 29, 2017 on HUM TV.