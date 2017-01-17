HUM Network celebrates 12th anniversary of its premier entertainment channel, HUM TV

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s numero uno entertainment network HUM Network Limited, celebrated the 12th anniversary of its premier entertainment channel HUM TV, on January 17, 2017 in Karachi in a special transmission of Jago Pakistan Jago. The anniversary transmission attended by Sultana Siddiqui President HUM Network Limited, core management and prominent faces of the country’s entertainment landscape also revealed the new look of HUM TV and the raised curtain on its upcoming mega projects.

The start of 2017 will witness mega projects by HUM TV that will touch the audiences’ hearts including Sammi – a play that brings another sensitive and gruesome social issue onto mainstream television, Nazr-e-bad – based on black magic and the effects of this sinister action on victim and perpetrator, Jhetaniyaan, Woh Ik Pal, Ye raha dil and Yaqeen Ka Safar to name a few,

This year marks the completion of Hum TV’s striking twelve-year journey! Since the first transmission on 17th, January 2005, Hum TV has been a pioneer in its league, choosing new talent to breaking stereotypes. The channel was globally accepted in a span of just two years due to its progressive approach. The biggest blockbuster hit of Hum TV, ‘Humsafar’, was also the beacon for every other drama produced in Pakistan. Aired on Hum TV in 2011-2012, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan became household names after that.

Through all of its growing years, Hum TV has played a major role in empowering women, showcasing stigmas and issues that people shy away from, presenting them with sensitivity and gaining acceptability with the masses. Thus, the trendsetter ‘ManMayal’, the popular ‘Udaari’ and ‘Diyaar-e-Dil’ to name a few, kept the viewers glued from the beginning.

Most of its content is made to impact the society in a powerful way! The success of Hum TV’s content comes from the subtle ways it approaches taboo topics, creating relatable characters that leave an unforgettable impression as they grow with the story, delivering the message and all the while maintaining their entertainment factor. It is also the only TV channel to have hosted two awards ceremonies in a year!

HUM TV is celebrating a 12-year relationship with its women, where together they survived difficult times, challenging adversities with commitment, loyalty, love and persistence. This bond has flowered into a tribute where 12 beautiful shades of its female leading characters will be honoured for making an impact on society.

Through its influential characters, Hum TV has always brought respect and gratitude to the role of mother, wife, daughter, sister and even shed light on the misconceived roles of a mother-in-law, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law and the one relation stronger than blood — of a friend. Through these role models the channel gave its viewers an insight on how strong a woman in every role is, her ability to shift and compromise in some situations while her will is tested when she stands up for others.

It is the uniqueness of the content or the truth in the characters, who are loved and followed by a large number of fans, not just in Pakistan but all around the world. Ratings in UK and Middle East are proof that women all over the world are looking for three-dimensional characters that not only reflect and relate but also inspire. HUM TV dedicates its success to these amazing women of our society and celebrates in earnest their unparalleled love!

Hum TV has the credit for being a pioneer in many aspects, be it the first food channel, the first awards for an entertainment channel, showcasing new talent, creating fashion events on a bigger scale or breaking rating records, to name a few.