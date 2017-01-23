High Commissioner of Malaysia present appreciation plaque to the restaurant using Malaysian palm olein

By our correspondent

KARACHI: China Town Restaurant recently received an appreciation plaque from the High Commissioner of Malaysia, HE Dr Hasrol Sani Mujtabar for using high quality of Malaysian palm olein in their food preparation. The appreciation plaque endorsed by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is to recognizes users of Malaysian palm products in Pakistan that make the greatest impacts in the export of Malaysian palm products to Pakistan.

HE Dr Hasrol Sani Mujtabar who had presented the appreciation plaque to the China Town Restaurant said that Pakistan’s food services sector had been supporting the use of Malaysian palm oil on a regular basis over the years, and because of them, Pakistan remains as the major export market for Malaysian palm products. Pakistan imported more than 1 million tonnes of Malaysian palm products in 2016 with import value of RM 2.7 billion that time.

This recognition award given to the restaurant that using high quality Malaysian palm olein also signified effort by MPOB to continue promote high quality of Malaysian palm products as part of branding strategies to differentiate Malaysian palm products with other competing oils in the market. The High Commissioner of Malaysia suggested that this appreciation plaque in which had started in Karachi should be extended to the major cities of Pakistan such as Lahore, Islamabad and other city. He hope this program will be continue to recognise users of high quality Malaysian palm olein especially among outstanding restaurant which emphasis on quality products. Meanwhile, the Consul General of Malaysia HE Ismail Mohamad Bkri who is also attended the program said that the consumer can be assured of high quality of Made in Malaysia products as it been processed or manufactured according to stringent quality specifications and meet international standards.

Regional Manager of MPOB Karachi, Mr Fairus Hidzir further explained that Malaysian palm oil been consumed in more than 150 countries. Palm oil has now gained worldwide acceptance due to its unique properties and versatile applications as well as the competitive traded price over other vegetable oils. The acceptance of palm oil worldwide is due to its special characteristics that encourage its use in a wide range of end products. These properties are made more versatile by the various fractions and refined forms that are available in the world market. Refined palm olein is one of the major forms of product exported from Malaysia performed satisfactorily and produced fried products with acceptable cooking qualities compared to other major commercial vegetable oils as frying media. Palm olein is used globally for both batch and continuous frying because it offers several technical characteristics desirable in food applications, such as good resistance to oxidation and formation of breakdown products at frying temperatures and longer shelf life of finished products. In fact, Malaysian palm olein is considered as the gold standard in frying and is perhaps, on its own, the most widely used frying oil in the world.

China Town Restaurant which was opened in 1987 considered as one of the oldest Chinese food restaurant serve varieties of authentic menu including of fried foods items which needs a high quality frying oil to ensure it quality and taste. Hence, they not compromised with the quality of frying/cooking oil they use in the restaurant as it could jeopardize their reputation. Mr of China Town express his satisfaction with the quality of ‘Minyak palm olein’ supplies by Pacific Commodities in which this frying/cooking oil been produced and packed in Malaysia.