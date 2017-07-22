HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum: 41,589 air traffic movements in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

DUBAI: HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), announced the latest air traffic movement figures for the month of June, which reveal a total volume of 41,589 movements in Dubai & Northern Emirates’ airspace.

According to the air traffic movement figures report released by Dubai Air Navigation services,a total of 31,243 movements have been registered at Dubai International Airport (DXB), with,15,491 movements in arrivals and 15,515 in departures. In addition, the daily average during the month was 1,041 movements and 237 helicopter movements.

Furthermore, air traffic movement figures at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) registered a total of 2665 movements that incorporate 921 movements in arrivals and 933 movements in departures. Air traffic movement reports also declare a daily average of 73 movements, as well as 323 helicopter movements for the month at DWC which reflects significant increase of 14.1% in movements in comparison with the same month in 2016.

Dubai Air Navigation services (dans) is the air navigation services provider forDubai and Northern Emirates. dans also provides air navigation services for airport authorities and numerous prestigious airlines, such as Dubai Airports and private airports in the UAE. PR