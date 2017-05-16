Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR awards top partners

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR presented recognition to its top corporate partners during a special dinner gathering held at the property.

The sales and marketing team hosted a barbecue-themed party at Flavours Restaurant and organised an awarding ceremony for its top ten corporate accounts. The award recipients include Masaood John Brown, Bio-Rad, Ericsson, Lukoil, and Thomson Reuters, to name a few.

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham also awarded their top ten FIT / leisure partners during the Arabian Travel Market. Some of the award recipients for leisure segment include Hotelbeds, Destinations of the World, Alpha Destinations Management, Desert Adventures Tourism, and GTA.

Samer Rafie, hotel manager, commented: “We would like to express our sincerest appreciation to our leading corporate and leisure partners, for their continued trust on our product. With growing number of options of hotels and accommodation in the city, we are honoured to have them on board with us, and rest assured that our team will maintain the high standard of quality to provide them with top of the line accommodation and service.”