Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR announces sales team movement

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Jumeirah Beach Residence announces the promotion of Sumesh Gopal from senior sales manager to assistant director of sales, and the appointment of Ahmed Sayed Mohamed as leisure sales manager.

Gopal, who specializes in the leisure segment, has nearly two decades of hospitality and sales experience. Before joining Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, he was with the leisure sales team of Ramada Jumeirah Hotel, and held a cluster sales role for Accor Hotels. He was also previously affiliated with Habtoor Grand Resort and Spa, and Metropolitan Hotel Dubai.

Sayed served as leisure sales manager at Cassells Al Barsha Hotel Dubai prior to his appointment. He has worked in various positions within the hospitality field including group sales coordinator, reservations supervisor, revenue and reservations manager, and sales manager for corporate accounts.

Along with the director of sales and marketing, they are expected to work on enhancing hotel occupancy and revenue with a strong focus on the leisure segment, strengthening relationships with the existing partners, and seeking out new markets and business deals.

Samer Rafie, hotel manager, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR, commented: “We congratulate Sumesh on his well-earned promotion, and welcome Ahmed to the team. We are counting on their extensive sales expertise to further bring in business for the property. They are assured of the team’s continuous support on their new assignment.”