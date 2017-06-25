Hareem Farooq to host Super Stars ka Super Show this Eid ulFitr on Hum TV

LAHORE: After winning the hearts of millions with her award-winning performances, actress & producer Hareem Farooq forests into television hosting a celebrity show titled “Super Stars ka Super Show” this Eid ulFitr on Hum TV.

This show is an Eid special program to be aired on the first two days of Eid with celebrity guests like of Sanam Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahsan Khan & Ali Rehman Khan to name a few.

“I really enjoyed hosting this show on this Eid first day and second day on HUMTV. This show will be a fun based show attempting to keep it different from usual programming the viewers are used to.” states the multi-talentedHareem Farooq on her new avatar as a television host. “I thank all my fans for always liking my performances and supporting me in all my endeavours.” she further added.

Hareem Farooq received tremendous accolades for her performance as a host for recent Hum Awards 2017 held in Lahore.

Don't forget to watch this show on the first two days of Eid on HUMTV.