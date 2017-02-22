gulfair.com wins 2016 Magellan Awards

By our correspondent

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with travel partner Anixe, a state-of-the-art internet booking engine supplier, have been recognised by the Travel Weekly 2016 Magellan Awards winning the 2016 Silver Award for Online Travel Services – in the category of Overall – Booking Interface.

The award recognizes the joint-solution crafted by Gulf Air and Anixe to improve the airline’s ecommerce website gulfair.com with a next-generation booking and shopping platform improving the experience for customers booking flights and purchasing various travel add-ons such as rail tickets, hotel bookings, car rentals, tours and more.The enhanced platform supports the airline’s drive to strengthen its online and mobile channels, adding dynamic shopping and booking capabilities inan easy-to-navigate design that givesusers a more personalized travel experience.

Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Ahmed Janahi said: “It is an honour to be recognised for such a key achievement for Gulf Air that saw us work hand in hand with Anixe to deliver an engaging, easy to use booking interface designed to appeal to users around the world. Our focus has always been on the continual development of innovative technology. This recognition is a testament to our skilled ecommerce development team and their capabilities, alongside our partners Anixe – I am proud of the contribution of our teams to delivering a revamped gulfair.com.”

Gulf Air’s one-stop-shop website gulfair.com offers a suite of services beyond flight bookings to include hotel bookings, car rental, travel insurance and the Gulf Air Tours service that gives passengers access to a variety of travel add-ons such as sightseeing tours, museum passes, tours, excursions, local activities and airport transfers at their final destination.

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards acknowledge outstanding travel professionals who provide the best products and services in the tourism industry, honouring the best in a wide range of industry segments, such as hotels, resorts, travel destinations, online travel services, airlines and airports. Winners are evaluated based on the highest standards of excellence in their entered category, on the extensive experience of Travel Weekly, and the awards are judged and overseen by a panel of top travel professionals and the most accomplished leaders in the travel and tourism industry.

