Gulf Air’s Maiden flight to Tbilisi, Georgia takes off

By our correspondent

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today celebrated the launch of its highly anticipated direct 3 weekly service to the Georgian capital Tbilisi. A celebratory event took place at Bahrain International Airport with The Georgian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman H.E. George Janjgava joining Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs officials, Bahrain International Airport officials and members of Gulf Air’s executive management team.

Commenting on the launch of Gulf Air’s newest destination, Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Mr. Maher Salman Al Musallam said: “I am delighted Gulf Air is directly connecting Bahrain and Georgia – and witnessing such high demand as we commence operations is a positive indication of what is to come. I look forward to seeing passengers from across the GCC and MENA region fly with us, enjoying the Gulf Air product and service offering en-route to experiencing the diverse appeal of this destination.”

Mr. Al Musallam concluded, “I would like to thank all officials in both Bahrain and Georgia who have supported the successful launch of Gulf Air’s maiden flight today: H.E. George Janjgava– The Georgian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Transport, Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs, Bahrain Airport Company, Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain Airport Services, the Civil Aviation in Georgia and Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport. This is all in addition to the invaluable efforts of members of the Gulf Air family and our GSA in Georgia, Voyager Ltd, who, both in Bahrain and Georgia, extended the utmost efforts towards launching this route and raising awareness of this destination.”

Gulf Air’s direct 3 weekly flights between Bahrain and Georgia are supplemented by, this week and due to high passenger demand, two additional flights that will operate on 23rd and 25th June 2017. Bahrain’s national carrier operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, providing seamless connectivity for passengers travelling across its network via its efficient Bahrain International Airport hub. Gulf Air tickets can be purchased via the airline’s official website gulfair.com, its 24-hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.