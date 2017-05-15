Gulf Air’s latest commercial offering rolled out to Bahraini travel trade

News Desk

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, recently hosted key members of Bahrain’s travel trade industry at a dinner and networking event, aimed at informing guests of the airline’s latest developments and customer-focused initiatives while thanking them for their longstanding support.

Esam Al Hammadi, Gulf Air Country Manager Bahrain said: “We work together in synergy with Bahrain’s travel trade on a number of fronts -proactively promoting in-bound tourism to the Kingdom and catering to the diverse needs of passengers travelling across the globe. This forum gives Gulf Air the chance to expand on the scope of our latest and upcoming products and services, looking at their impact on passengers and how we are transforming the concept of the passenger journey through these endeavours. We are honoured and grateful to have the support of these key trade members in Bahrain.”

Most recently, Gulf Air launched passenger facilities including: prepaid seat selection, excess baggage and lounge access – all aimed at making travel even more comfortable for passengers while giving them greater control to manage various add-ons pre-travel. Additionally, the airline recently rolled out online flight status and online group bookings facilities aimed at giving passengers more access to relevant and time-critical information and to facilitating travel across the Gulf Air network for group travellers– respectively.

Among its most highly anticipated upcoming initiatives, Gulf Air will soon be rolling out its dedicated holidays unit “Gulf Air Holidays” offering travellers a wide range of holiday packages and tailor-made travel solutions to destinations worldwide – both across the Gulf Air network and beyond. The airline is also preparing to launch an online visa facility this summer that will support its longstanding efforts to promote the Kingdom of Bahrain as a destination to a broad spectrum of travellers while making the process of obtaining a short term visit visa to Bahrain easier and more convenient.

Gulf Air currently serves 42 cities in 25 countries, spanning three continents – including Tbilisi, Georgia which will launch in June 2017. The airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport.