Gulf Air’s commercial roadshow targets Saudi Travel Trade

By our correspondent

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, recently hosted key members of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s travel trade industry at a networking event, aimed at informing guests of the airline’s latest developments and customer-focused initiatives while thanking them for their longstanding support. The event was hosted by Gulf Air’s Country Manager in Dammam, Mr. Hamed Khamdan with the support of the airline’s Saudi Arabia General Sales Agent, Al Tayyar Travel and Tourism Group.

Most recently, Gulf Air launched passenger facilities including: prepaid seat selection, excess baggage and lounge access – all aimed at making travel even more comfortable for passengers while giving them greater control to manage various add-ons pre-travel. Additionally, the airline recently rolled out online flight status and online group bookings facilities aimed at giving passengers more access to relevant and time-critical information and to facilitating travel across the Gulf Air network for group travellers– respectively.

Among its most highly anticipated upcoming initiatives, Gulf Air will soon be rolling out its dedicated holidays unit “Gulf Air Holidays” offering travellers a wide range of holiday packages and tailor-made travel solutions to destinations worldwide – both across the Gulf Air network and beyond. The airline is also preparing to launch an online visa facility this summer that will support its longstanding efforts to promote the Kingdom of Bahrain as a destination to a broad spectrum of travellers while making the process of obtaining a short term visit visa to Bahrain easier and more convenient.

Gulf Air currently serves 42 cities in 25 countries, spanning three continents – including Tbilisi, Georgia which launched on 22nd June 2017. The airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport.Gulf Air tickets can be purchased via the airline’s official website gulfair.com, its 24-hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.