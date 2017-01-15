Gulf Air’s Cairo operations move to Terminal 2 at Cairo International Airport

By our correspondent

MANAMA: Gulf Air the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier has,effective 15th January, moved its Cairo operations to Terminal 2 at Cairo International Airport. From that date, all Gulf Air flights between Bahrain and Cairo – a total of 2 scheduled flights each day – will arrive and depart from Terminal 2.

Speaking of this development, Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Mr. Maher Salman Al Musallam said: “We are delighted to commence operations to and from Cairo International Airport’s recently-opened Terminal 2– further facilitating and enhancing passenger movement and comforts on the ground. All passengers travelling with Gulf Air can now enjoy a modern, efficient and passenger-friendly facility in Terminal 2.With the broad scope of facilities on offer we anticipate our passengers will be delighted with all that the terminal has to offer.”

Operating to the Arab Republic of Egypt since 1974, Gulf Air’s multiple daily flights allow for seamless same-day movement between Bahrain and Cairo while offering passengers excellent onward connectivity, via Bahrain International Airport, to and from key destinations in the GCC region, Indian Subcontinent and Europe. Gulf Air passengers can find further information about the national carrier’s Cairo operations by contacting the airline’s 24 hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737 or visiting gulfair.com.