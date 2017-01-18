Gulf Air to fly to Tbilisi, Georgia in Summer 2017

News Desk

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, will open a new route to Georgia with direct flights to/from the capital city of Tbilisi which will come into effect from June 2017, with 3 weekly flights to/from Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.

Commenting on the upcoming addition of Georgia to the airline’s network, Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Mr Maher Salman Al Musallam said: “We are pleased to respond to passenger demand by opening this newest destination. Launching in June 2017 our new route to Tbilisi, Georgia will cater to summer movement and leisure travellers from the GCC region. As part of our longstanding mission we are always looking for ways to introduce and strengthen business and tourism links between key global destinations and the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region. The addition of Georgia to our network map follows extensive discussions and negotiations with the Georgian aviation authorities and we thank them for their support to date and their contribution to our efforts going forward in ensuring the success of our newest route. I believe this is yet another positive development for Gulf Air in 2017 and one that will appeal to our passengers around the world.”

Gulf Air operates one of the largest regional networks, with double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, providing seamless connectivity for passengers travelling across its network via its efficient Bahrain International Airport hub.