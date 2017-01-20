Gulf Air takes off to Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo

News Desk

MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, today commenced its highly anticipated direct operations toBandaranaike International Airport, in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, with 5 flights per week.

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maher Salman Al Musallam commented at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Bahrain International Airport and attended by airport officials, local and regional media representatives and members of the airline’s executive management team: “We are delighted to strengthen our Asia network with the launch of direct flights to the Colombo. We expect our newest destination to further enhance Gulf Air’s network, in line with our business strategy to provide strong business and tourism links to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region while simultaneously appealing to our passengers’ travel requirement.”

Gulf Air’s 5 weekly flights to/from Colombo will operate as per the below schedule:

Flight Frequency Dept. Airport Dept. Time* Arrival Airport Arrival Time* GF 136 TUE, SUN BAH 1250 CMB 2010 GF 137 TUE, SUN CMB 2110 BAH 0010+1 GF 138 WED, THU, FRI BAH 2010 CMB 0330+1 GF 139 THU, FRI, SAT CMB 0430 BAH 0730

*all times are local

Boasting one of the Middle East’s largest networks, with double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, Gulf Air is well-positioned to connect passengers travelling to/from Colombo to several key destinations in the Middle East and Europe via its efficient Bahrain International Airport hub. The airline’s network currently serves 41 cities in 24 countries spanning three continents.

Gulf Air flights can be booked online at gulfair.com, the airline’s one-stop-shop website, where customers can also find a suite of additional online services offering hotel bookings, car rental, travel insurance and the Gulf Air Tours service that gives passengers access to a variety of travel add-ons such as sightseeing tours, museum passes, tours, excursions, local activities and airport transfers at their final destination. Fare / booking queries can also be directed to the airline’s 24-hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.