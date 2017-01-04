Gulf Air takes Bahrain Travel Guide to Athens

News Desk

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, recently launched a Bahrain travel guide in Athens in coordination with Arab World Tours, a Bahraini travel agency committed to promoting the Kingdom globally. “101 Things to See and Do in Bahrain”is sponsored by Gulf Air and serves as a comprehensive travel guideto Bahrain that is useful to first time visitors as well as recurring travellers with activities, suggested itineraries and places to visit in the Kingdom. The book launch took place in IANOS – a leading bookstore in Athens, promoting Bahrain as a tourist destination to the Greek market and helping to inform potential visitors about Bahrain’s tourism and hospitality assets.

Gulf Air’s business strategy focuses on strengthening the airline’s position as one of the Middle East’s largest network carriers, while serving key global destinations that provide strong business and tourism links to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region. Its network currently serves 41 cities in 24 countries spanning three continents (with the scheduled addition of Colombo flights in January 2017).

