Gulf Air slashes fares to Tbilisi, Georgia

By our correspondent

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched an‘Early Bird’ promotion offering 25% off on Economy and Falcon Gold fares booked during the month of February to and from the airline’s newest destination Tbilisi. In advance of its highly anticipated route launch this summer, the discounted fares can be purchased between now and 28th February via Gulf Air’s website gulfair.com, the airline’s 24 hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies with travel on the discounted fares valid from the route’s launch date on 22nd June until 31st December 2017.

Gulf Air will operate direct flights to Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi from 22nd June 2017, with 3 weekly flights to/from Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport catering to leisure travellers from the GCC, MENA, Indian Subcontinent & Far East regions. Bahrain’s national carrier operates one of the largest regional networks, with double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, providing seamless connectivity for passengers travelling across its network via its efficient Bahrain International Airport hub.