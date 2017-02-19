Gulf Air rolls out new onboard products for premium passengers and children

By our correspondent

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, this month rolled out new, branded (Cerruti 1881 and Guy Laroche) amenity kits for the airline’s premium Falcon Gold passengers onboard all medium and long haul flights in addition to Gulf Air Kids Entertainment Packs for the airline’s younger passengers in both Falcon Gold and Economy Class.

Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ahmed Janahi said: “We are excited to launch our newest onboard products – catering to our premium and younger passengers and helping ensure they have the best inflight experience. Our new Cerruti 1881 and Guy Laroche amenity kits complement Gulf Air’s distinctive premium offering in all of our onboard and on-the-ground products and services such as our dedicated Gulf Air Falcon Gold Lounges, Sky Chef service, multiple daily flight schedules for same day business travel and more. Our Gulf Air Kids Entertainment Packs similarly come as part of a host of other tailored, kid-friendly offerings which include our acclaimed Sky Nanny service. We look forward to continuing to offer our passengers superior onboard products and services that cater to their needs.”

The Gulf Air amenity kits feature signature products by Aigner and are available on all medium and long-haul Gulf Air flights for the airline’s Falcon Gold Class passengers. The Gulf AirKids Entertainment Packs which are tailored for the airline’s 3-12 year old passengers travelling in both Falcon Gold and Economy Class cabins feature items including an aviation themed backpack, activity book, toys, hats and more.

In 2013 Gulf Air’s Falcon Gold Class amenity bags – designed by Chopard – won the TravelPlus 2013 Airline Amenity Bag Awards in the category of Business Class Middle East Unisex amenity bag while the airline’s comprehensive approach to serving families through a wide range of service touch points on the ground and in the air garnered it the best ‘family friendly airline’ award twice from US-based publications in 2012 and the ‘best cabin crew’ ranking from an IATA survey in the same year.