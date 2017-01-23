Gulf Air revamps Corporate offering

By our correspondent

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has rolled out the airline’s revamped Falcon Corporate Programmes: Falcon Corporate Plus and Falcon Corporate Loyalty – tailored offerings that will benefit both employers and employees in companies, making business trips more profitable for all parties.

Designed exclusively for the corporate traveler,Falcon Corporate Plus offers competitive flight fares, discounted rates and exclusive benefits for corporates – giving them a dedicated account manager and support team alongside customizable privileges and employee incentives. Falcon Corporate Loyalty is a frequent flyer programme created to reward both companies and employees every time they travel with Gulf Air, giving members enhanced savings and rewards.

Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ahmed Janahi commented: “Gulf Air’s high-frequency regional strategy gives passengers the flexibility of same day return travel, making business travel much easier. With the revamped corporate offering we are now going one step further and addressing the needs of companies across the Gulf Air network –making travel even more rewarding to both individual employees and corporate entities as a whole. It’s never been easier to plan business or holiday travel with Gulf Air and, as we continue to enhance our products and services, it is equally important to reward our loyal customers with a tailored corporate incentive program that appeals to corporates and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”

Companies wishing to enroll in Falcon Corporate Plus or Falcon Corporate Loyalty and/or receive more information can visit corporate.gulfair.com, email b2b.support@gulfair.com or corporate.loyalty@gulfair.com, or contact any Gulf Air sales offices. Additionally, the airline has launched dedicated corporate contact centres in each GCC country which can be reached 7 days a week at: (+973)-17272727 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, (+966)-13-510-9590 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, (+971)-2-651-6999 in the United Arab Emirates, (+965)-222-43-788 in the State of Kuwait, (+974)-4499-8008 in the State of Qatar and (+968)-2477-5005 in the Sultanate of Oman.