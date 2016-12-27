Gulf Air revamps Beirut schedule for weekend travelers

By our correspondent

MANAMA: From 19th January, Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier,will implement a modified daily flight schedule to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut in response to passenger demand from across the GCC region.Catering to weekend leisure and business travelers, the airline’s Beirut flights will, from 19th January, now include Thursday departures from Bahrain at 1710 arriving into Beirut at 1950, departing to Bahrain at 2035 to arrive at 0045+1. The airline’s Saturday flights will now depart Bahrain at 1130 arriving into Beirut at 1410, departing to Bahrain at 1455 to arrive at 1905 (all times local). The changed flight schedule gives passengers from Bahrain and across the GCC greater flexibility and better connectivity when travelling to/from Beirut on those days.

Commenting on the modified flight schedule, Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Ahmed Janahi said: “Our new flight timings on Thursdays and Saturdays cater to weekend passenger movement between the GCC, Bahrain and Beirut, giving travelers more convenient travel times and better connectivity across the region. With consistently high load factors, Beirut is a popular destination and we are pleased to respond to passenger feedback and demand on this route and hope our valued passengers will take advantage of our new timings.”

Gulf Air operates daily flights between Beirut and Bahrain. Boasting one of the Middle East’s largest networks, the airline is well-positioned to connect the Lebanese capital to several key destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe with excellent connectivity via its efficient Bahrain International Airport hub.

The modified flight schedule is as follows:

Flight Frequency Dept. Airport Dept. Time* Arrival Airport Arrival Time* GF 0911 MON, TUE, WED, FRI, SUN BAH 0935 BEY 1215 GF 0910 MON, TUE, WED, FRI, SUN BEY 1300 BAH 1710 GF 0911 THU BAH 1710 BEY 1950 GF 0910 THU BEY 2035 BAH 0045+1 GF 0911 SAT BAH 1130 BEY 1410 GF 0910 SAT BEY 1455 BAH 1905

*all times are local

Gulf Air flights can be booked online at gulfair.com, the airline’s one-stop-shop website, where customers can also find a suite of additional online services offering hotel bookings, car rental, travel insurance and the Gulf Air Tours service that gives passengers access to a variety of travel add-ons such as sightseeing tours, museum passes, tours, excursions, local activities and airport transfers at their final destination. Fare / booking queries can also be directed to the airline’s 24-hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.