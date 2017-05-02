Gulf Air renews IATA Operational Safety Audit Certification

News Desk

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier has successfully completed the internationally recognised, biennial IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and has been renewed on the IOSA Safety Audit Registry until May 2019 – a registry that the airline has been on since 2005.

Gulf Air Chief Operating Officer, Captain Nasser Al Salmi congratulated employees for their efforts in maintaining these international standards, saying of the achievement: “Gulf Air prides itself on operating to the highest global safety standards and industry best practices – this is our main priority.Our latest IOSA renewal cements our ongoing commitment to safetyand Gulf Air’s continuous development of IATA standards, regulatory requirements and practices within our operations. As we strive to remain at the forefront of safety developments this latest achievement reflects our success to date.”

This is the seventh IOSA audit successfully completed by Gulf Air since 2005, in-line with IATA’s two-year audit cycle. Between IOSA audits, Gulf Air’s Quality Assurance Departments continuously review and appraise internal operational processes, conducting rigorous quality control processes and self-auditing to ensure conformity with IOSA Standards and Recommended Practices in addition to industry best practices.All IATA members are IOSA registered and must remain registered to maintain IATA membership. IOSA is an internationally recognised evaluation system designed to assess airlines’ operational management and control systems.