Gulf Air launches stopover package to boost “Shop Bahrain” visitors

MANAMA: Gulf Air,Bahrain’s national carrier and strategic partner of the third edition of “Shop Bahrain”,has launched a stopover package to promote the shopping festival and boost visitors to the Kingdom.Gulf Air passengers traveling across the airline’s network anytime before 20th February and transiting through Bahrain now have the opportunity to obtain an entry visa into the Kingdom, reside in select 4 star hotel accommodation, utilise complimentary airport pick-up and drop-off services and receive an additional 20 KG baggage allowance for their onwards journey out of the Kingdom – all for a minimal fee of $100 for a one day stopover or $150 for a two day stopover*.

Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ahmed Janahi commented: “We are delighted to give our passengers the chance to visit Bahrain and experience the “Shop Bahrain” festival – turning their transit travel through Bahrain into convenient and attractive stopovers whereby we are affording them the opportunity to enjoy the “Shop Bahrain” nationwide festival. This should appeal to many travellers who wish to visit Bahrain.”

Gulf Air currently serves 41 cities in 24 countries, spanning three continents. The airline operates one of the largest networks in the Middle East, with double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport. Passengers wishing to book their stopover can contact the airline’s 24 hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, email wwcc.support@gulfair.com or visit their nearest Gulf Air office.

“Shop Bahrain,” the kingdom’s largest nationwide festival aims to stimulate the national economy and attract tourists to Bahrain. As a strategic partner, Gulf Air is supporting the festival by providing discounted airline tickets and promoting “Shop Bahrain” through different marketing channels. Prizes that will be provided by the national carrier include round-trip economy class tickets to any of the GCC countries and round-trip business class tickets to Colombo, Sri Lanka.The third edition of Shop Bahrain is co-organised by Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority and Tamkeen. Shoppers and visitors can learn more about ‘Shop Bahrain’ through the website: www.shopbahrain.com. T&C apply. PR