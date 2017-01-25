Gulf Air lauds success of “So French” Festival

MANAMA: Gulf Air,Bahrain’s national carrier, has lauded the success of the Kingdom’s “So French” Festival which was sponsored by the airline as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations of its Paris route this year.The “So French” festival was a week-long series of events that took place under the patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Environment, and that ran from January 18-23, 2017. Gulf Air’s sponsorship of the “So French” cultural festival saw the airline facilitating passenger and cargo air travel for VIPs, performers, musicians, musical instruments, foodstuffs and other items between the French Republic and Bahrain.

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Mr. Maher Salman Al Musallam said: “As we kick off our year-long celebrations of 50 years of Gulf Air’s direct flights between Bahrain and France, we were delighted to sponsor the “So French” festival which not only promoted French art, culture and gastronomy to the people of Bahrain but also celebrated the strong ties between the two countries – of which our airline’s longstanding operations to/from Paris are a testament. We are happy to work hand in hand with the French Embassy in Bahrain in support of cultural exchange. Paris is a popular destination for travellers from around the world while here in Bahrain we have a thriving French community that we strive to, through strategic sponsorships such as this, cater to their needs and travel requirements. Gulf Air plays an important role in connecting people and bringing cultures together and sponsoring events such as the “So French” festival is key to this.”

His Excellency Bernard Regnauld-Fabre, French Ambassador, stated “We congratulate Gulf Air on celebrating fifty years of flying between our two countries. This landmark year and their sponsorship of French Week 2017 shows us the importance of the strong ties between France and Bahrain. We are particularly delighted at the cooperation of French companies in the aviation sector here, working with Gulf Air on a number of projects. We look forward to many more decades of travel, tourism and business together”.

Gulf Air operates daily flights to Paris and currently serves 41 cities in 24 countries, spanning three continents. The airline operates one of the largest networks in the Middle East, with double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport. Flights can be booked online at gulfair.com, by calling the airline’s 24 hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or through any local Gulf Air Office and approved travel agencies. PR