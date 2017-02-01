Gulf Air increases Istanbul service to 6 weekly

News Desk

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, will increase its Istanbul service to 6 weekly flights effective April 2017. The increase is in direct response to passenger demand, increasing the number of convenient flight options offered by Gulf Air and giving passengers greater flexibility and choice when travelling to and from Istanbul.

Operating one of the largest regional networks, with double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, Gulf Air provides excellent connectivity for passengers travelling to/from Istanbul with connections to various cities in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Asia. The airline’s network currently serves 41 cities in 24 countries spanning three continents.

Gulf Air’s 6th weekly flight to/from Istanbul will commence from April 2017 and the updated schedule can be found below (all times local):

Flight Frequency Dept. Airport Dept. Time* Arrival Airport Arrival Time* GF 043 SUN, MON, WED, FRI BAH 10:10 IST 14:35 GF 044 SUN, MON, WED, FRI IST 15:25 BAH 19:15 GF 045 THU BAH 21:00 IST 01:25+1 GF 046 FRI IST 02:10 BAH 06:00

*all times are local

Gulf Air flights can be booked online at gulfair.com, the airline’s one-stop-shop website, where customers can also find a suite of additional online services offering hotel bookings, car rental, travel insurance and the Gulf Air Tours service that gives passengers access to a variety of travel add-ons such as sightseeing tours, museum passes, tours, excursions, local activities and airport transfers at their final destination. Fare / booking queries can also be directed to the airline’s 24 hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.