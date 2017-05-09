“Gulf Air Holidays” set for take-off

MANAMA: As Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, prepares to launch its dedicated holidays unit “Gulf Air Holidays” this summer the airline has appointed online travel booking company “Ezeego1.com” as the Gulf Air Holidays back-end service provider. Gulf Air Holidays will offer travellers a wide range of holiday packages and tailor-made travel solutions to destinations worldwide – both across the Gulf Air network and beyond.

Mr. Ahmed Janahi, Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are looking forward to the launch of Gulf Air Holidays – a key service to our customers that will cater to their various and diverse travel needs. With Ezeego1.comas our back-end service provider, we anticipate greater capabilities to reach a broader market segment – specifically those travellers looking for the ease of pre-purchased holiday packages that include air tickets, hotel bookings, transfers and more, all at a more competitive and attractive rate.”

Gulf Air Holidays will be a comprehensive, dedicated holidays unit that will develop and promote attractive holiday packages including airfares, hotel accommodation, car rental, insurance, guided tours, excursions as well as the airline’s own add-on travel enhancement items such as advance excess baggage purchasing, lounge access and prepaid seat selection. Gulf Air Holidays can be accessed via the airline’s official website gulfair.com or any local Gulf Air sales offices across the airline’s network of 42 destinations.

Ms Neelu Singh, CEO & Director, Ezeego1.comsaid:“We are happy to have won the mandate to roll out Gulf Air Holidays. It will be our endeavour to provide world class holiday products to travellers who choose Gulf Air as their preferred carrier. Our combined expertise of a great holiday product with Gulf Air’s seamless connectivity will be an unmatched partnership, and we look forward to a fruitful relationship.’’

Gulf Air currently serves 42 cities in 25 countries, spanning three continents. The airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe, from its hub at Bahrain International Airport. PR