Gulf Air counts down to launch of Colombo route

MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, today began its official 14-day countdown to the highly anticipated launch of the airline’s first flight to Bandaranaike International Airport, in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, which will commence on 19th January 2017 with 5 flights per week.

In advance of the route launch Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maher Salman AlMusallam praised the fruitful partnership and cooperation between Gulf Air and its General Sales Agent Mack Air in Colombo and spoke of the newest network expansion: “We are 14 days away from the launch of Gulf Air’s newest route services that will further strengthen our Asian network while extending our product and service offering to a broader passenger base. We are delighted to provide superior travel solutions that, supplemented by the support of our General Sales Agent Mack Air, will cater to the travel needs of our passengers.”

Gulf Air’s General Sales Agent in Colombo, Mack Air, can be found in No 11, York Street, Colombo 01, SriLanka and can be reached at (+94) 11 2475325.

Gulf Air will operate 5 weekly flights to Colombo with an A320 aircraft, as per the below schedule:

Flight Frequency Dept. Airport Dept. Time* Arrival Airport Arrival Time* GF 136 TUE, SUN BAH 1250 CMB 2010 GF 137 TUE, SUN CMB 2110 BAH 0010+1 GF 138 WED, THU, FRI BAH 2010 CMB 0330+1 GF 139 THU, FRI, SAT CMB 0430 BAH 0730

*all times are local

Gulf Air flights can be booked online at gulfair.com, the airline’s one-stop-shop website, where customers can also find a suite of additional online services offering hotel bookings, car rental, travel insurance and the Gulf Air Tours service that gives passengers access to a variety of travel add-ons such as sightseeing tours, museum passes, tours, excursions, local activities and airport transfers at their final destination. Fare / booking queries can also be directed to the airline’s 24-hour Worldwide Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.