Gulf Air and Agoda Partner to Reward FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme Members

By our correspondent

MANAMA: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, today announced a partnership between the airline’s FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme and Agoda PointsMax, one of the fastest-growing online hotel booking platforms worldwide, allowing Gulf Air FalconFlyer members to earn loyalty miles with every Agoda hotel booking made on agoda.com.

The partnership will see Gulf Air FalconFlyer members benefit from Agoda’s online global accommodation booking services, providing access to 1 million+ properties around the world, and accruing FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme miles with every booking.

Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ahmed Janahi welcomed the agreement saying: “We are delighted to partner with Agoda, one of Asia’s leading accommodation sites, and broaden the distinctive offering and privileges available to Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme members making travel planning a rewarding experience. We look forward to working closely with Agoda and building a mutually rewarding partnership.”

Commenting on the partnership, Agoda.com’s Senior Director Ernst Hemmer said: “We are very happy to offer Agoda.com’s extensive global hotel portfolio to members of Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer, a highly respected airline loyalty brand. We intend to make it both easy and rewarding for FalconFlyer members to accelerate the earning of miles when they book their hotel on Agoda.com.

Gulf Air FalconFlyer Loyalty Programme members can visit www.agoda.com/falconflyer for more information and to book from among 1 million+ properties around the world while earning FalconFlyer miles.

Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer Programme, with its innovative incentives and benefits for the airline’s frequent flyers, offers members attractive privileges and value-added benefits such as bonus miles up to 250%, family membership and special privileges both on the ground and in the air. Other advantages of the program include the best redemption rates and the best miles earning system for premium class in the GCC and Middle East region, special online booking bonuses, a generous baggage allowance, three years miles validity, unlimited lounge access, priority baggage handling and guaranteed seats among many other benefits intended to make the traveling experience more enjoyable and rewarding. Further information about Gulf Air’s FalconFlyer programme can be found online by visiting gulfair.com