Group Show “Figure, City(E)scape” opens at Sanat

By Kamran Hashim

KARACHI: “Figure, City(E)scape” comprises of artworks that are investigations into the idea of figure in urban spaces, through artists’ unique visual approaches executed in various mediums that determine their respective visual languages.

This exhibition aims to combine two very basic contents of visual imagery that have been persistent throughout art history. i.e. figure and landscape / cityscape. The larger subject of figure in cityscape has enough thematic stretch to carry sub-ideas of social, political, formal and aesthetics-based concerns, dealing with age of loneliness, transition of time and diversity through cityscape as background, both visual and thematic.

Figure and city-space are two very basic yet very important and contemporary topics of art in the current era and throughout history. All the participating in artists in this group namely Jamil Baloch, Kaleem Khan, Maria Khan, Scheherazade Junejo, Suleman Khilji and Zahid Mayo in this group exhibition have investigated these two elements with their own perception and personalised styles.

Everyone observes their surroundings differently, as everyone has gone through their subjective journey through time and place.

Art work of these six artists is displayed at Sanat Gallery from 11th July 2017 till 20th July 2017 and is curated by by Aamna Hussain.