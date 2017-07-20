Glowybox host second beauty meetup

KARACHI: Glowybox held its second beauty meetup here at Karachi Social, the new restaurant and lounge that offers a delicious menu and an attractive ambience. The meetup was attended by the members of its association such as beauty bloggers, makeup artists and models. The idea behind this meetup was to bring new people to the association and familiarize them with other makeup lovers of Karachi, and also to talk about the latest makeup trends. The evening was a delightful informal affair where people mingled, ate and talked about makeup and beauty related topics.

The highlight of the day included an exciting questions and answer session where people discussed their ways of trying out products in the last GlowyBox. They shared ideas and participated in an active discussion. The meeting came to an end with a scrumptious Hi-tea served at Karachi Social Restaurant.

It is to be noted that just last month, Glowybox started their beauty association and held its first meetup. The beauty association is growing into a strong fraternity with every meetup. PR