Get away with Independence Day deals from British Airways

LONDON: British Airways has launched its summer sale offering huge discounts on thousands of flights and holidays.

To celebrate Independence Day, the sale, which ends at midnight on July 11, includes super-low flight only offers and BA Holidays packages to popular destinations across the pond including New York, Las Vegas and Boston.

Flights to Oakland and Fort Lauderdale – two of the airline’s new routes from Gatwick – start from just £379 return. Holiday packages to Orlando start from £449 and fly-drive packages to California are available from £429 per person.

For those planning a trip closer to home weekend city breaks to Europe start from £99 and seven nights in the sun can be snapped up for £179 for selected travel dates from now until June 20, 2018. Holidaymakers will also be able to secure their holiday with just a £50 deposit and save up to a further £100 off getaways booked before July 4.

Travellers craving the heat can jet off to Middle Eastern hotspots such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Muscat from £329 return or live the life of luxury in the Caribbean with flight and hotel offers to Barbados starting from £499 per person.

Return flights in Club Europe (business class) to European destinations including Venice, Amsterdam and Palma start from £197 per person.

Here the airline’s destination experts select their top offers:

FLIGHT-ONLY DEALS

Long-haul from Heathrow

New York from £379 return

Los Angeles from £409 return

Miami from £399 return

Boston form £390 return

Dubai from £379 return

Abu Dhabi from £329 return

Muscat from £329 return

Sydney from £696 return

Kuala Lumpur from £532 return

Johannesburg from £587 return

Tokyo from £699 return

Hong Kong from £469 return

Long-haul from Gatwick

Fort Lauderdale, Miami from £379 return in World Traveller, £843 in World Traveller Plus, £1695 in Club World

Oakland, San Francisco from £379 return in World Traveller, £843 in World Traveller Plus, £1795 in Club World

Lima from £485 return in World Traveller, £854 in World Traveller Plus, £1795 in Club World

Mauritius from £625 return in World Traveller, £994 in World Traveller Plus, £2245 in Club World

Short-haul Club Europe (business class)

Amsterdam from £189 return

Barcelona from £189 return

Bologna from £217 return

Dublin from £196 return

Edinburgh from £197 return

Faro from £229 return

Nice from £219 return

Palma £257 return

Valencia from £199 return

Venice from £219 return

BA HOLIDAYS SALE OFFERS

Amsterdam – British Airways offers two nights at the 3* Hampton By Hilton Amsterdam Centre East, from £99 per person, travelling November 1 to November 30. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Gatwick and accommodation. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/amsterdam or call 0344 493 0125

Algarve – British Airways offers seven nights at the 3* Vilanova Resort, from £179 per person, travelling October 1 to October 19. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Gatwick and accommodation. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/algarve or call 0344 493 0125

Mallorca – British Airways offers seven nights at the 3* Gavimar Ariel Chico Club & Resort, from £299 per person, travelling October 1 to October 19. Includes Euro Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation with All Inclusive. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/mallorca or call 0344 493 0125

Barbados – British Airways offers seven nights at the 3* Rostrevor Hotel, from £499 per person, travelling January 1 – January 31. Includes World Traveller return flights from London Gatwick and accommodation. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/barbados or call 0344 493 0120

New York – British Airways offers three nights at the 3* Wellington/The Gallivant, from £479 per person, travelling January 5 to January 31. Includes World Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/sale or call 0344 493 0122

Las Vegas – British Airways offers three nights at the 3* Circus Circus, from £499 per person, travelling January 5 to February 28. Includes World Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/sale or call 0344 493 0122

Orlando – British Airways offers seven nights at the 3* Ramada Hotel Gateway, from £449 per person, travelling January 5 to January 31. Includes World Traveller return flights from Gatwick and accommodation. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/sale or call 0344 493 0124

California (flights to Oakland) – British Airways offers seven days, from £429 per person, travelling November 1 to December 14. Includes World Traveller return flights from Gatwick and an Economy car. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/sale or call 0344 493 0124

Punta Cana – British Airways offers seven nights at the 4* Occidental Punta Cana, from £749 per person, travelling November 1 to November 30. Includes World Traveller return flights from London Gatwick and accommodation with All Inclusive. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/sale or call 0344 493 0120

Cancun – British Airways offers seven nights at the 4* Allegro Playacar, from £799 per person, travelling September 1 to October 20. Includes World Traveller return flights from Gatwick and accommodation with All Inclusive. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/sale or call 0344 493 0775

Mauritius – British Airways offers seven nights at the 3* Le Surcouf Hotel & Spa, from £779 per person, travelling September 1 to September 30. Includes World Traveller return flights from

Gatwick and accommodation. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/sale or call 0344 493 0778

Abu Dhabi – British Airways offers three nights at the 4.5* Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, from £369 per person, travelling September 11 to September 26. Includes World Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation with breakfast. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/sale or call 0344 493 0123

Dubai – British Airways offers three nights at the 4.5* Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, from £409 per person, travelling September 11 to September 26. Includes World Traveller return flights from Heathrow and accommodation with breakfast. Book by July 11. For reservations visit ba.com/sale or call 0344 493 0123

The USA boasts some of the most exciting cities on the planet – and the journey is made easy with British Airways’ transatlantic joint business with American Airlines, Finnair and Iberia offering up to 126 daily flights between Europe and North America connecting to over 211 US destinations. PR