Gerry’s dnata opens new marhaba lounge at Jinnah International Airport

KARACHI: Gerry’s dnata, the largest ground handler in Pakistan, has opened a new marhaba lounge at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, further developing its portfolio and cementing its position as a key aviation partner in the country.

The lounge was inaugurated by Gary Chapman, president of dnata and Muhammad Zubair, Governor of Sindh. Located at international departures, the marhaba lounge will serve the premium passenger of Emirates from the airline’s five daily flights to Dubai.

A part of the international marhaba lounge network, the new lounge will be operated by Gerry’s dnata, and offers an even greater choice to passengers departing from Karachi airport to spend their travel time in comfort. Over 40 staff members have been recruited locally to support the new lounge.