Gerald Lawless opens New Capital Club Series ‘People Who Shaped Dubai’

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Members gathered at Capital Club, Dubai’s Premier Private City Club and member of the ENSHAA group of companies, last Wednesday evening, January 11, for the first in a prestigious series of business events titled “People Who Shaped Dubai.”

Moderated by Guy Guillemard, Member of the Board of Governers, Capital Club Dubai, and Co-Founder and Advisor to Signature Clubs International (SCI), the event took the form of a relaxed conversation during which Gerald Lawless, Head of Tourism and Hospitality, Dubai Holding, reflected on his career to date, sharing key insights into the developments that have seen Dubai emerge as a key player in the international travel and tourism industry.

Moving to Dubai in 1978, Mr. Lawless spent 23 years working for Forte Hotels before moving to Jumeirah Group in 1997. Having served at the helm of Dubai’s iconic hotel group Jumeirah for 18 years, Mr. Lawless spearheaded the expansion of the group’s portfolio to become an international brand, helping to shape the company into one of the world’s best-known luxury hospitality brands, while simultaneously playing a pivotal role in establishing Dubai as the world-class tourist destination it is today. Jumeirah’s portfolio includes groundbreaking developments such as the Burj Al Arab, widely regarded as the most luxurious hotel in the world, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Madinat Jumeirah.

According to Mr. Lawless, Dubai fosters an entrepreneurial spirit that lends itself to innovation and levels of growth and development he has yet to see anywhere else: “I think everyone in this room will agree with me when I say Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a true example of leadership; he is a visionary who has the courage to do things that no one else will do.”

When asked if he had made any mistakes throughout his career, Mr. Lawless was quick to point out that this was an inherent part of business: “In business, if you haven’t made mistakes you haven’t really tried; there are, of course, some risks that you simply have to take. Perhaps there were things I could have differently, but I believe Jumeirah delivered on its promise and exploited the potential that surrounded it.”

Mr. Lawless is now Head of Hospitality and Tourism at Dubai Holding where he advises strategic tourism and hospitality projects within the Dubai Holding portfolio. In addition, he is also the Chairman of the Tourism Council: “The main objective is to espouse the value of travel and tourism to society generally, particularly from an economic point of view. The hospitality accounts for 258 million jobs worldwide, which is almost 10% of the global LABOUR force. It truly is a catalytic industry,” he added.

Mr. Lawless is also a member of the Global Agenda Council for the Future of Travel and Tourism of the World Economic Forum; a fellow member of the Institute of Hospitality; a member of the International Advisory Board of the Ecole Hôtelière Lausanne; the Chancellor of the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and Honourary President of the Jumeirah Group.