Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha receives 5 Stars Hotel recognition from Qatar Tourism Authority

By our correspondent

DOHA: Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha, announced it has received 5 star hotel recognition from Qatar Tourism authority (QTA), surpassing all requirements in offering a 5 star hotel and service for guests to come. Set to open its doors in May 2017, the now 5-star property offers outstanding hotel and leisure facilities and an amazing residential and travellers’ destination in Qatar.

The exceptional serviced hotel, managed by the Frasers Hospitality Group, Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha offers accommodation options for both long term and short stay guests with a fine selection of 396 fully furnished suites including studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Spread over 46 floors, and combined with state-of-the-art leisure and business amenities and gold-standard services, the splendid property boasts 126 studio suites in total a perfect option for short stay guests, and is well positioned to cater to all travelers’ needs as a major destination for travelers visiting Doha from neighbouring GCC countries and across the globe.

In keeping with the country’s commitment to a premium tourism offering, as part of its 2022 national vision, Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha counts amongst the top leading international hotels in Doha offering impeccable standards of quality and service. Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha was recognised for its world-class facilities, first-rate serviced suites that are one of the largest in Qatar, extensive business and leisure amenities as well as its excellent location in the heart of the capital of Doha boasting breathtaking panoramic views of the City’s skyline and the stunning blue waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Sushil Sharma, General Manager of Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha commented: “We are pleased and honored to be recognized by Qatar Tourism Authority as a 5-star property for our exceptional business and leisure amenities as well as excellent staff with exceptional levels of proactive service and customer care. The opening of Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha marks a new generation of hospitality projects driven by Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The biggest driver for hotel rooms in Qatar is currently the demand from business tourists, both regional and international, and this is where Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha excels in its offering.”

“Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha will soon be Qatar’s prime destination for travelers looking for comfort, luxury and the ease to do their business or for families to settle in the heart of the city of Doha”, concluded Sharma.

Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha offers a fine selection of outlets to cater to all guests’ needs encompassing the executive Sky Lounge with its majestic views on the 35th floor, the signature restaurant The Social, featuring the best of authentic West, East and Middle Eastern cuisine and the Mashrabiya Lobby Lounge which is set to be a great destination for meeting friends and unwinding. Furthermore, the hotel offers world-class facilities including swimming pools for children and adults; round-the-clock gym, kids club, reception and concierge services; luxurious Spa treatment rooms in addition to modern conference facilities.

Gearing up for its soft opening, this impressive property has launched its online booking service starting from March 2017 where guests and long term residents have access to exclusive promotions and offers to celebrate the opening. Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha has already started accepting official bookings and residencies contracts, with special rates on early bookings as well as a great promotional packages including: breakfast buffet, free Wi-Fi, 15% discount on food & beverages, 25% discount on laundry and further facilities with early check in and late check out.