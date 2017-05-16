Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha partners with local artists to feature exclusive artwork

News Desk

DOHA: Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha, now open, has announced its partnership with renowned local artists to celebrate the rich history and culture of the host country, Qatar throughout the hotel. Merging contemporary Italian designs along with elements derived from local tradition, the property will feature the artwork of celebrated local artists including photographer Khalid Al Muslmani and visual artist, Fatma Abdullah Al Khalfani.

Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha is part of the global Fraser Suites brand, offering serviced apartments characterised by touches of indulgence that spells of sophistication and timeless classics, with rich textures and distinctive décor that reflect the essence of the host city, Doha. The Fraser Suites West Bay’s interior is elegant, rich, refined and intricately designed by star Italian interior designer Matteo Nunziati who has incorporated the spirit of the local tradition including the floor design and decorative Mashrabiya panels defined in the lobby. The beige and warm colors of the fabrics, furnishings and lighting transform the clean design lines throughout the space into a luxurious, modern but warm and traditional design mix.

Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha will display the unique photography artwork of popular local photographer, Khalid Al Muslmani, in the rooms and common spaces of the property, showcasing beautiful photographs of Qatar throughout its rich history. Khalid’s passion for photography started in 1999 when he started documenting special moments with friends and family, his passion has then evolved to featuring the beauty of the traditional architecture of Qatar in an effort to document its progression.

The property will also feature the artwork of local visual artist, Fatma Abdullah Al Khalfani, who has created a combination of contemporary calligraphy and wall graffiti artworks displayed at “The Social” restaurant with a special wall art. Fatma is an architect passionate about visual arts including contemporary calligraphy, painting and pencil drawing. Describing her source of inspiration, she says:

“Discovering the world around you and within you is the utmost creativeness of all.” Fatma added: “I am in love with Arabic art pieces whether writings, poems, paintings, sculptures, carvings or calligraphy. I am trying to impose those art pieces and embrace them within my self-effacing artworks.”

The partnership with the local talents was announced at the hotel’s official soft opening ceremony held on May 15th, 2017 at “The Social” restaurant attended by Nasser Al Rabban from Al Rabban Holding Company, the developers of the building and Guus Bakker from Frasers Hospitality, managing the property.

Sushil Sharma, General Manager of Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha commented: “Nestled in the heart of the capital of Qatar, Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha is proud to support local culture and heritage by featuring artwork of eminent local talents. Our aim is to always provide our guests with an authentic experience that they can’t find anywhere else in the country.”

Sharma continued: “Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha will be a prime destination for executives and families relocating to Doha, as well as for travelers visiting Doha from around the region and internationally.”

This magnificent serviced hotel-apartments offers accommodation options for both long term and short term stay and a fine selection of 396 fully furnished suites including studios, one, two and three bedroom, combined with state-of-the-art leisure and business amenities and gold-standard services. Studios spread over 43sqm can perfectly accommodate two people while three bedroom apartments can accommodate up to six.

This celebrated property is complete with superior Italian interiors designed by Molteni& C. All studio-suites and apartments are well appointed with separate living and dining areas enhanced by a modern and fully equipped kitchen. Each distinguished residence is perfectly designed in harmony with today’s way of living and working.