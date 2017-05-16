Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha opens with a distinguished VIP ceremony

News Desk

DOHA: Qatar’s new luxury hospitality destination, Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha, has announced its opening with a prestigious soft opening ceremony held by Frasers Hospitality, management company for the property and Al Rabban Holding, the developers of the distinguished building.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nasser Al Rabban from Al Rabban Holding who officially handed over the building to Guus Bakker from Frasers Hospitality. The VIP ceremony was followed by a press conference hosted by Sushil Sharma, General Manager of Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha with the attendance of members of the local media and VIP guests where they were given a presentation on the hotel’s distinguished rooms and business and leisure facilities.

Sushil Sharma, General Manager of Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha commented at the Press Conference: “We are pleased to finally announce the much anticipated opening of the distinguished Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha, in the heart of West Bay’s central business district. This stand-out property will be amongst the top leading international hotels in Doha offering impeccable standards of quality and service thanks to its world-class facilities, gold-standard serviced apartments that are one of the largest in Qatar as well as its extensive business and leisure amenities.”

Sharma continued: “As we look forward to welcoming our very first guests at Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha, we are certain that our property will be a prime destination for executives and families relocating to Doha, as well as for travelers visiting Doha from around the region and internationally.”

Local media and VIP guests attending the opening ceremony were given the opportunity to preview this magnificent serviced hotel-apartment, part of the global Fraser Suites brand and featuring a fine selection of 396 fully furnished suites including studios, one, two and three bedroom.

The property offers accommodation options for both long term and short term stay with, combined with state-of-the-art leisure and business amenities and gold-standard services. Studios spread over 43sqm can perfectly accommodate two people while three bedroom apartments can accommodate up to six.

The opening ceremony was also attended by local artists who have exclusively contributed with artwork displayed at the property celebrating the rich culture and history of Qatar including, popular local photographer Khalid Al Muslmani and visual artist, Fatma Abdullah Al Khalfani who has created a combination of contemporary calligraphy and wall graffiti artworks especially for the property.

Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha offers a fine selection of outlets to cater to all guests’ needs encompassing the executive Sky Lounge with its majestic views on the 35th floor, the signature restaurant The Social, featuring the best of authentic West, East and Middle Eastern cuisine and the Mashrabiya Lobby Lounge which is set to be a great destination for meeting friends and unwinding. Furthermore, the hotel offers world-class facilities including swimming pools for children and adults; round-the-clock gym, kids club, reception and concierge services; luxurious Spa treatment rooms in addition to modern conference facilities.

Gearing up for its soft opening, this impressive property has launched its online booking service starting from March 2017 where guests and long term residents have access to exclusive promotions and offers to celebrate the opening. Fraser Suites West Bay – Doha has already started accepting official bookings and residencies contracts, with special rates on early bookings as well as a great promotional packages including: breakfast buffet, free Wi-Fi, 15% discount on food & beverages, 25% discount on laundry and further facilities with early check in and late check out.