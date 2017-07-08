Flagship store of DEFINE opens at LuckyOne

News Desk

KARACHI: The flagship store of DEFINE opened on Friday at LuckyOne Mall, Karachi. Star-studded with prominent celebrities like Jia Ali, Tipu Sharif, Sana Fakhar and many more, as well as socialites, the opening was marked by a fashion presentation choreographed by the veteran Imran Kureishi.

The evening began with a bustling Red Carpet, where guests took pictures on arrival, both at the photo booth and at the media wall, and partook of delicious hors d’oevours. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place with Mr Mian Muhammad Abdullah and Mrs Zareena Bano cutting the ribbon, allowing guests to take a thorough round of the store and explore the range available.

The host of the event, Amna Abdullah later welcomed everyone to the event. A visual presentation of the concept behind DEFINE was shared by Obaidullah Anwar, manager marketing at Define followed by a speech by CEO Define Mr Naim Anwar. Expressing his delight on the occasion he said, “Our challenge is to take the brand to the next level with a new look and feel that is vibrant, bold and metropolitan but still true to its natural, quality selection.”

Then began the fashion segment that everyone had been waiting for. Showcasing the three kinds of products available at Define – depicting luxury (perfumes), fashion(accessories) and beauty (cosmetics)- six models sashayed down the catwalk. The segment opened with Rohail Khan followed by Saima Azhar depicting luxury. Then came Asif Rehman and Faleesha Chaudhry depicting beauty and finally Omer Shahzad and Nadia Hussain depicting fashion.

The make-up of Faleesha Chaudhry, Saima Azhar and grooming of Asif Rehman and Rohail Khan was done by Angie’s salon. The outfits for female models were by Zubia Motiwalla.

It may be noted that the brand Define consists of different product lines such as perfumes, cosmetics, skin-care, hair-care and accessories that are daily style needs of shoppers, both males and females.

The PR and Event management of the event was handled by STARLINKS PR and Events.