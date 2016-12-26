Finance Olympiad for Students held by Institute of Chartered Accountants Pakistan

News Desk

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) organized the first stage of the FINANCE OLYMPIAD for its trainee students to display and test the professionalism, knowledge, concrete decision making and aptitude of students at ICAP houses (Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad). The main purpose of the competition is to engage CA students for professional developments in a unique way and encourage them to discover their potential, exhibit their talent and celebrate their competence in a befitting manner

Top two teams from each station have qualified for the Grand Finale which will be held on December 30, 2016. The Winners of this all Pakistan competition will represent “CA PAKISTAN” in the SAFA students’ Elocution and Quiz Contests, to be held in Dacca, Bangladesh, on 22nd January, 2017.

Razi Khan, Executive Director – North, ICAP, was the Chief Guest at the Lahore station. He stated in his address that this competition will allow students to gain more knowledge, motivate the youth to study various topics in greater detail and improve their performance in the examination, besides enhancing their communication skills and nurture their ability to devise quick solutions for professional challenges.

The competition will also provide an opportunity to students to network, make global connections and gauge their worth amongst competitive trainees from the SAFA region. Travelling, exposure and engagement with youth from different nations and cultural backgrounds will augment the richness of their technical, analytical skills and groom their overall personality.

Mr. Farrukh Rehman, Council member ICAP, Mr. M. Shariff Tabani, Council Member ICAP, Mr. Asad Feroze, Chairman Northern Regional Committee ICAP, Bilal Zia, Partner, Bila lZia & Co., Mr. Jehanzeb Amin, Partner, A.F Ferguson, Mr. Ahsan Shahzad, Director Assurance E & Y graced the event with their presence as Jury Members.

Mr. Najmul Hussain, Chairman E&T Committee ICAP, Mr. Razi Khan, Executive Director ICAP and Mr. Rashid Ibrahim, Council Member ICAP graced the occasion as chief guests. They encouraged the participants by distributing certificates and trophies.

The competition has received overwhelming response from the students as more than sixty students participated in it. The competition kicked off with a one hour qualifying test that resulted in the Top 8 contestants at each station. The second and most thrilling Buzzer Round started just after lunch break in which all the teams made efforts to outscore each other. This was the most exciting round that kept the audience captivated. The audience supported all the teams wholeheartedly. The last round was a presentation round in which each contestant presented and this was followed by a question and answer session which tested the technical knowledge and the application of their knowledge of contestants.