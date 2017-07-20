Ferretti Group America and Allied Marine entertains at their Navy Beach Rendez-Vous

News Desk

MONTAUK, NY: Ferretti Group America and Allied Marine’s annual Rendez-Vous was held on Saturday, July 15th, at Navy Beach Restaurant in Montauk, New York.

The event attracted about 20 yachts from the Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Mochi Craft and Custom Line plus many Allied Marine clients. Upon arrival by the sea, all the guests were picked up by dedicated tenders and brought ashore where they were greeted with a selection of champagne and wines curated by Louis Roederer; The best in Hamptons style cuisine from Navy Beach Restaurant. Music from DJ Adam brought people to their feet as they mingled and shopped new designs offered by Sag Harbor’s own Stella Flame Jewelry.

“As our family of owners across Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Mochi Craft and Custom Line continues to grow, it is truly amazing that so many joined us for this annual event. Lots of them say they are already planning to attend next year. And we’re looking forward to hosting them once again on board our upcoming Italian nautical jewels”, stated Stefano de Vivo, Ferretti Group Chief Commercial Officer.