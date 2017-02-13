Faysal Bank sponsored Solitaire Polo Cup 2017

Sports Desk

LAHORE: Faysal Bank Limited, one of the leading banks of Pakistan sponsored the seven days grand festivities of Faysal Solitaire Polo Cup 2017 at the Lahore Polo Club. The event was held from 6th February 2017 to 12th February 2017, which was attended by a huge number of audiences.

The scenic Lahore Polo Club ground was packed with the crowd of polo enthusiasts who witnessed some electrifying performances by the participating teams for seven consecutive days. The participating six teams including Diamond Paints, Master Paints, HBL, Newage, Barry’s and Army looked strong and impressive throughout the tournament; however, Diamond Paints, HBL, Master Paints and Army dominated the event with their striking goals. The final decisive match was won by Army which hammered Diamond Paints.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Afzal Haq, Distribution Head Retail Banking, Faysal Bank stated “The sport of polo dates back to 2000 years ago, making it one of the oldest team sports in history. We, at Faysal Bank, aim to continue this tradition by bringing this exhilarating competition to the people of Pakistan, Faysal bank is a firm supporter of domestic sports and will continue to bring forth more platforms like these”. He further added “The talent exhibited on the ground was impressive, congratulations to all the teams for making this tournament a success”.

The Solitaire Polo Cup 2017 was hosted by the management of Lahore Polo Club, whereas, Faysal Bank’s Corporate Head Lahore, Mr. Ali Waqar was the chief guest of the tournament who distributed the winning trophy and shields amongst the winners.