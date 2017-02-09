Faysal Bank signs two agreements with Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd

News Desk

KARACHI: Faysal Bank one of the leading banks of Pakistan has recently signed two agreements with Adamjee Life Assurance Company Ltd. According to this agreement, Faysal Bank will now offer additional Adamjee Life Assurance products to its existing and potential customers through its widespread distribution channels. The products will include both Conventional and Takaful Plans.

The Agreement was signed by Mr. Fouad Farrukh, Head Retail Banking Faysal Bank Limited and Mr. Fredrik De Beer, CEO Adamjee Life Assurance at Faysal House – Faysal Bank Head Office in Karachi. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of both organizations.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Fouad Farrukh, said “This year we are geared towards further developing our Wealth Management proposition with flexible products that are market competitive and meet our customer’s needs. Adamjee Life is one of our leading business partners in the Bancassurance segment and has played a pivotal role in our success and their products will continue to be a driving force towards achieving our goals for 2017”

Addressing the gathering, Fredrik De Beer, CEO Adamjee Life Assurance said “Adamjee Life is proud to be one of the leading insurance partners of Faysal Bank and the teams have been working together to design the best in class products for Faysal Bank’s valued clientele. Apart from the superiority in products the focus on providing impeccable service by both organizations has made ours one of the most successful partnerships in the Bancassurance industry which we take great pride in”

Prominent features of the products are Shariah Compliant saving mechanism with significant Takaful coverage, multiple optional protection riders to provide additional coverage; furthermore the investments are directed to Shariah Compliant Investment Funds.

The strategic partnership will further enhance the product portfolio of Faysal Bank and allow customers convenient access to an extensive range of conventional and Shariah Compliant products.