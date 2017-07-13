Fashion Forward Dubai announce dates for upcoming 10th Edition

News Desk

DUBAI: Fashion Forward Dubai (FFWD), the region’s progressive fashion platform, endorsed by Dubai Design and Fashion Council (DDFC) and with Dubai Design District (d3) as Strategic Partner, will return for its tenth edition from October 26th – 28th.

The definitive fashion platform that has championed Middle Eastern design talent for the past five years and has propelled the careers of many designers both internationally and regionally, will showcase seasoned couture, ready-to-wear and accessory designers, as well as debut new talent at a new location in the heart of d3, in the Design Quarter.

Since its launch, FFWD has played host to thousands of guests from buyers and fashion industry insiders to international and regional media, as they descend on Dubai to preview stand-out regional talent. In 2013 FFWD burst onto the regional fashion scene showing 18 designers and hosting lively debates at Dubai’s luxurious Madinat Jumeirah. Fast forward to Season 7, in February 2016 FFWD earned the official endorsement from DDFC and made the noteworthy move to Hai d3, marking its strategic alliance with Dubai’s creative hub, d3. Now in its 10thseason, this edition represents yet another breakthrough in Fashion Forward’s success, marked by a signature move to the Design Quarter (DQ) at d3, the heart of the fashion industry in the region. The Design Quarter has become the central component in the development of d3 and is already home to over 6000 people and 400 luxury, fashion and design businesses. As an organically developed vibrant and creative neighbourhood, DQ is truly a ­fitting location for Dubai’s leading fashion event, continuing to establish the platform’s position as a progressive fashion authority in the region.

Bong Guerrero, CEO and co-founder of FFWD said, “This October is a key milestone in FFWD’s evolution as we celebrate the tenth edition of the platform in our new home in the center of Dubai’s creative hub. With the continued support of d3 and DDFC the platform has become the reference point for regional design talent and a launch pad for international visibility. Each season we introduce new concepts, explore new topics of conversation, discover new talent and deliver a new experience while providing an environment where passion, collaboration and purpose meet.”

Together with DDFC and d3, FFWD has set the benchmark for the region’s fashion events, contributing towards building a sustainable infrastructure for designers to flourish while assisting in the vision of the diversification of Dubai’s creative industry.

Jazia Al Dhanhani, CEO, Dubai Design & Fashion Council, said: “We are proud to continue our collaboration with Fashion Forward for its landmark tenth season, and the fourth season to be endorsed by DDFC. Fashion Forward continues to inspire us with its diversity, as it looks to create valuable avenues of growth for local and regional designers, and nurture and promote the immense pool of homegrown talent. This is closely aligned with our mandate to establish Dubai as the international capital of emerging design. We wish the Fashion Forward team and participating designers the utmost luck for Season 10, and look forward to another exciting edition.”

Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications of Dubai Design District commented, “d3 is delighted to host the tenth edition of Fashion Forward with the new location set in the heart of the design quarter. We are committed to supporting the development of emerging designers in the region and our design community provides a unique platform where they can unite and co-create. This season our visitors will experience an elevated creative journey with access to our exclusive fine dining restaurants, fashion ateliers and unique concept stores, enjoying the thriving atmosphere within the design hub”.