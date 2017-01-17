Expo 2020 Dubai rolls out detailed planning for sustainability

By our correspondent

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai today revealed full details of its sustainability strategy – a key pillar in the planning of the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia – at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

Sustainability will be among the main focuses of the World Expo and the legacy it wants to leave behind for the UAE, the region and the wider world.

Included in Expo 2020 Dubai’s exhibition stand at ADSW are plans for its Sustainability Pavilion, which is envisioned by Expo 2020 as an inspiration for a new generation of guardians of the earth’s welfare as well as an example of sustainability in action.

The Sustainability Pavilion is planned to take much of its energy and water needs from the sun and the atmosphere and will be a tangible testament to the focus and progress made in the field of sustainability in the UAE.

Attendees of ADSW will see a model of the Pavilion, view other key green projects at the core of Expo strategy and meet leading members of its team to discuss opportunities and share ideas at an Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition stand.

Organisers envision that the Sustainability Pavilion’s structure and its exhibitions are only building blocks of a more important overall ambition to make a fundamental change to the mindset of its visitors, the nation, and the region in which it is hosted.

Expo 2020 Dubai has said that, in particular, it wishes to focus on making an impact on the thinking and actions of the young, who will be the future guardians of the planet.

Expo’s ambitions align closely with those of the UAE, which has elevated the issue of sustainable progress to become a core pillar of government strategy as seen in the UAE Vision 2021.